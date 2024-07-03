Brother of Current Clemson Standout Opens Up About Tigers' Offer
The Clemson Tigers have been locking up elite talent for their future recruiting classes of late. Dabo Swinney and company have an imprssive 2025 class coming in and they are working on their 2026 class.
One intriguing name that has come up in the 2026 class is Storm Miller.
Miller, who is the brother of current Clemson offensive tackle Blaker Miller, has received an offer from the Tigers. He is also a four-star linebacker who appears to have a very bright future himself.
The younger Miller opened up about how his brother's situation has impacted his own journey.
“Obviously with my brother, he’s been through that whole recruiting process with Clemson, so I’ve gone down there every year for almost four years now. So, it really does feel like a second home at this point. So to finally get that offer, and coach Swinney doesn’t really give out a lot of offers, so it really meant a lot. It was like a surreal feeling – almost like a ‘we made it’ kind of feeling because of my brother and stuff. So, it was super cool.”
He also opened up about his brother's response to him receiving an offer from Clemson.
“He was just super proud of me. Obviously he watched me at camp, and he said he thinks I can play there for sure. He’s not really steering me in the direction of Clemson. He kind of wants me to do whatever I want to do, so I do appreciate that. But Clemson will definitely be up there for sure when it comes time to decide.”
Why do the Tigers have major interest in the young linebacker? Miller revealed that in his interview as well.
“Really my aggressiveness and my physicality as a player. Coach Goodwin, I know he really likes that. Also, obviously big on speed too, which I’ve been improving at. Those are probably the two biggest things – speed and aggressiveness. I feel like you can teach almost everything else. Also, coach Goodwin, he’s got a really good mind for the game, which I feel like I share with him too. So, I feel like the un-teachables, really – everything else you can teach, but you can’t really teach your physicality, aggressiveness and then obviously the mental side of it too.”
There are quite a few other schools with major interest in Miller as well. Right now, he's mulling offers from schools like Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Kentucky. Those are just a few of the other offers.
Clearly, Clemson has a leg up on the competition. Miller is very familiar with the Tigers and he has seen how well his brother has fared within the program.
While he still has to make a decision, it seems like Clemson has a decent shot at landing him to be a big part of their future defense.