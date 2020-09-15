Bryan Bresee: 'Stars Never Matter, They Disappear'

As loaded with talent as Clemson's 2020 recruiting class is, nobody arrived with as much hype as Bryan Bresee.

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Bresee possesses that rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism rarely seen in defensive tackles.

However, once he got to campus, he quickly realized that where you find yourself in the recruiting rankings doesn't matter, it's about proving yourself on the field that counts.

"I don't think there's a lot of pressure really," Bresee said on Tuesday. "You know everyone's so good at this level. I mean, stars never mattered, they disappear once you get to this level. So I mean it was never a big deal, coming in just just learning was the main thing."

After dominating at the high school level, Bresee quickly learned that the college game is different. Throughout the offseason, he never felt any pressure though and has dedicated himself to putting in the work and learning Brent Venables complicated system.

"Learning the playbook, learning techniques, there was so much learning that we had to do," Bresee said. "I mean I think that's all we're really worried about to be honest with you, just learning and everything."

Now that his first game at this level is out of the way, Bresee is looking forward to the Tigers home opener. Full capacity or not, Bresee is fully expecting the experience of playing in Death Valley to live up to the hype.

"I'm super excited to see any fans at this point," Bresee said. "You know, just all those people that are coming out to watch us will be awesome. Super excited to see them. I'm definitely nervous to be playing in Death Valley for the first time. But then again, like I said, super excited, and you know I'm sure it will be just what I expected."

