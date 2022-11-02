CFP Chairman Confirms Clemson’s Wins are More Impressive than Michigan’s

CLEMSON, S.C. — There were a lot of people surprised Clemson came in No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings which were released Tuesday night.

The Tigers, who play at Notre Dame on Saturday, were ranked one spot higher than Michigan. Many people felt coming into the CFP’s initial ranking for 2022 that the Wolverines would land the No. 4 spot, which is where it is in the Associated Press and Coaches Poll this week.

However, CFP Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan says Clemson’s resume, to this point, is better than the Wolverines.

The Tigers (8-0) have wins over No. 20 Syracuse, No. 21 Wake Forest, and No. 22 NC State. The win over Wake Forest came on the road, while Clemson’s road win at Florida State also impressed the committee.

On the flip side, Michigan has one win over a ranked opponent and that is to No. 15 Penn State at home.

“As we went through it, and as we certainly talked about the wins at Wake, at Florida State, over NC State and over Syracuse, it really did push them over the top,” Corrigan said. “But again, there are 240-plus games still to be played this year and there is a lot of really good football in front of us.”

Tennessee, to no surprise, earned the top spot in the CFP rankings, while Ohio State came in No. 2, followed by Georgia and Clemson. After Michigan at No. 5, Alabama came in at No. 7, while TCU is ranked No. 7.

Some believe TCU should be ranked ahead of Clemson, but for now, the Tigers’ four road games and three victories over current top 25 teams have them ranked higher than the Horn Frogs, Alabama, and Michigan.

“(Clemson) being 5-0 against teams that are over .500 and Michigan is 2-0 against opponents that are over .500, that is clearly going to factor in a win at Wake Forest, a win at Florida State,” Corrigan said. “As we are going through it, Michigan’s signature win was Penn State. Again, all we can do is base it on where we are to this point in time.”

