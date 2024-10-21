Class of 2026 Playmaker Discusses Clemson Tigers Visit this Past Weekend
The Clemson Tigers showed off their program with an electric atmosphere this weekend in their win over the Virginia Cavaliers.
One of the many recruits in attendance, was 2026 ATH Tony O'Banner from Thomas Heyward Academy in Ridgeland, South Carolina. O'Banner enjoyed his trip to see what the Tigers had to offer.
"What stood out to me was that it’s such a good environment," O'Banner told Clemson Tigers On Si. "And another thing was when the coach said in the speech that not only you become a better football player but you also become a better man."
That message has been consistent since Swinney took over at Clemson in 2008.
"It’s very important and it shows that he cares about his players and people around him," O'Banner said when asked about the importance of that message from Swinney.
O'Banner measures in at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds. He's listed as an ATH by most services but some evaluators see him as a sunning back at the next level. O'Banner should be seeing Clemson again soon.
"(I'm) most likely going to come to the Clemson vs Carolina because USC is another school that’s recruiting me too," said O'Banner.
The Ridgeland, South Carolina native added that South Carolina is probably the school that is pursuing him the hardest right now. Clemson hosts South Carolina on November 30th.
The Tigers currently have three players committed in the 2026 class. Clemson has verbal commitments from two quarterbacks, Tait Reynolds, and Brock Bradley. Cornerback Shaver Young is the highest ranked player in Clemson's 2026 class.