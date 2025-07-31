All Clemson

Clemson Adds Unique Player-Coach to 2025 Football Roster

Hunter Helms was previously with the Clemson Tigers from 2020-23.

Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms (18) hands the ball to running back Keith Adams Jr (19) during warm ups before the game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022.
Continuing a method they used during the 2024 season, the Clemson Tigers football program has set aside a unique role for one of its newest roster additions.

According to a recent update, quarterback Hunter Helms will rejoin the team as both a coaching intern and emergency backup quarterback, wearing jersey No. 99 in 2025.

Helms started his career at Clemson as a walk-on, but was put on scholarship as a true freshman after being the first active walk-on to throw for multiple touchdowns in a game, going 5-for-7 for 74 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia Tech. That season, he also appeared in games against The Citadel and the University of Pittsburgh.

The South Carolina native went on to spend four seasons at Clemson, completing 23-of-37 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns before transferring to Rhode Island ahead of the 2024 season.

During his time with the Rams, Helms started five games, throwing for 1,270 yards and five touchdowns while completing 58.6% of his passes.

As a recruit, Helms was a two-star prospect with scholarship offers to programs like South Florida and Liberty, but he opted to walk-on at Clemson. During his time at Gray Collegiate Academy, Helms totaled 9,129 passing yards and 98 touchdowns throughout his high school career. 

This isn’t the first time that the Tigers have used a player in a similar role. Last season, Paul Tyson served as a student coach while also being listed as an emergency quarterback, even appearing in two games.

