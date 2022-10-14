Clemson and FSU Friday Injury Report and Stat Breakdown
Clemson at Florida State: 5 Things to Watch For
Five storylines to follow as the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers head to Tallahassee to do battle with the Florida State Seminoles.
Preview and Predictions: Clemson at Florida State
For the third straight week, the No. 4/5 Clemson Tigers will welcome the eyes of prime-time national television audience on ABC when they face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff for the divisional matchup at Doak Campbell Stadium on ABC's Saturday Night Football is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Thomas Details Emotions After Breaking Bone in Foot
Xavier Thomas did not hold back when he explained his emotions after he learned he broke a bone in his foot during Clemson’s first scrimmage of fall camp this past August.
