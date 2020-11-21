SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson at Florida State Football Game Postponed

acc communications

 

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Florida State football game will be postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon.  

 

The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).  

 

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. 

 

STATEMENT FROM DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS DAN RADAKOVICH

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State. Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We now look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium.”

Florida State Statement:

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”



Recruiting Process Slowing Down for Clemson Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says that due to the current dead period in place, the recruiting process is slowing down for the Tigers program

JP-Priester

Clemson at Florida State: 5 Things to Watch For

Clemson heads to Florida State looking for their sixth straight win over the Seminoles and attempting to become the first ACC team ever to win three consecutive games in Doak Campbell Stadium.

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Needs to Run

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could be the key to unlocking the Tigers’ run game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Rushing Attack Starts In The Trenches

Clemson offensive lineman Cade Stewart said he and his teammates have gone back to the basics during the bye week after the Tigers managed just 34 rushing yards in a loss to Notre Dame.

Travis Boland

Tigers747

NY Giants' Dexter Lawrence Believes Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Would Succeed with Jets

Giants' DT Dexter Lawrence says former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence can make the best of any situation and would succeed as a New York Jet

Christopher Hall

Isaiah Simmons Shines in Cardinals Loss to Seahawks

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons had the best game of his young NFL career in the Arizona Cardinals 28-21 loss to Seattle on Thursday night.

JP-Priester

Clemson at Florida State: Comparing the Talent

Comparing the Clemson and Florida State depth charts from a recruiting standpoint ahead of their noon matchup this Saturday in Tallahassee.

JP-Priester

Learning On Job Has Been Eye-Opening Experience for Myles Murphy

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy says playing such a pivotal role in Brent Venables as a freshman has been an eye-opening experience.

JP-Priester

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Florida State

Clemson will attempt to rebound from its first regularseason loss in more than three calendar years when the Tigers face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Zach Lentz

FSU Presents Cautionary Tale for College Football, Even Clemson

Seven years ago, Florida State won a national championship, and four years ago it was still a 10-win program, but the bottom has fallen out and it shows how quickly it can happen to anybody.

Brad Senkiw

