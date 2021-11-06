Clemson at Louisville: 5 Things to Watch For

Clemson heads to Louisville this weekend looking to keep its unbeaten record against the Cardinals intact.

The Tigers (5-3, 4-2) come into the contest fresh off a thrilling 30-20 win over Florida State, while the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3) come in having lost three of their last four, including a 28-13 road loss to NC State last weekend.

5 Things to Watch For

1. Beginning of Championship Phase: Yes, it's a different kind of championship phase this season, but according to head coach Dabo Swinney, the mindset remains the same.

"Every game is a best of one, that is the way it is and nothing has changed," Swinney said after practice Wednesday. "But this is the championship phase of our journey, of our year. We've been a good November team for a long time and we need to stand on the foundation of this program and go have a great November. And to do that, we need to find a way to go win this dadgum game in Louisville and that is where it starts."

While the Tigers do not control their own destiny, they are still very much alive in the race for the Atlantic, they just need a little help. But there is no more margin for error, and Clemson must find a way to win in order to keep those hopes alive.

2. Road Woes: The Clemson offense has been downright putrid at times this season. However, the biggest struggles have come away from Clemson. The Tigers need to find a way to eliminate some of the mental mistakes that have plagued the team in each of its losses, all of which have come on the road (including the neutral-site loss to Georgia).

3. Ship Happens: Will Shipley had his breakout performance in the win over Florida State, rushing for more than 120 yards and scoring two touchdowns. At times the freshman back put the team on his shoulders last week, including the final drive that produced the game-winning touchdown. Getting the running game going early on could be very beneficial for the Tigers, and with Phil Mafah still day-to-day, Shipley will once again need to step up.

4. Brent Venables vs Malik Cunningham: The Tigers came in with a great plan for Florida State's Jordan Travis. Clemson sacked the dual-threat quarterback six times and never let him get going in the running game. They will need a repeat performance this week and against an even better quarterback. Malik Cunningham comes in averaging 70 rushing yards per game and over five yards per carry. Keeping him contained in the pocket will be of the utmost importance. However, the backend of the defense will also have to play well. Cunningham is a much better passer than Travis and is more than capable of beating you with his arm.

5. D.J. Uiagalelei vs Cardinals Pass Defense: The Louisville defense has been less than stellar this season. Now they are down one of their best defensive backs, as All-ACC corner Kei’Trel Clark was injured last week and has been lost for the season. The Cardinals come in allowing 281 passing yards per game. The Tigers are averaging just 178 yards. If there was ever a time for this passing game to come alive against Power-5 competition, now is the time.

