Clemson Availability Report: Tigers Down Two Starters for UConn Game

Clemson will be without one offensive starter and two key defensive players for Saturday's noon game against UConn, the school announced before the contest at Memorial Stadium.

Right guard Will Putnam is missing this game as he continues to deal with an ankle injury, something head coach Dabo Swinney expected earlier in the week. The Tigers are also down starting cornerback Andrew Booth, who entered concussion protocol last week. Booth is one of Clemson's top defenders and has recorded 33 tackles, sixth-most on the team, in 2021.

Safety Jayln Phillips, who's listed as the backup to Nolan Turner on this week's depth chart, is also out for an undisclosed reason. Phillips has recorded 22 tackles.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei suffered a knee sprain at Louisville last week, but he'll suit up and play against the Huskies. Swinney said earlier in the week that Uiagalelei was fitted for a knee brace to give him stability. The sophomore missed Monday's practice but was on the field preparing by Wednesday.

How much time he sees Saturday remains unknown and could be dictated more by the flow and score of the game than his PCL injury. Backup Taisun Phommachanh, who's been getting on the field more the last three weeks anyway, could see significant action in this game.

Running back Kobe Pace exited last week's game early and was placed in concussion protocol, but unlike Booth, he'll be available to play against UConn.

Offensive lineman Pau Tchio is also listed as unavailable this week after he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

