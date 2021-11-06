Clemson Availability Report: Tigers Without Defender at Louisville

Tyler Venables will miss Saturday's game at Louisville for unspecified reasons, but the Tigers did have several key players make the trip.

Clemson will be without defender Tyler Venables when the Tigers take on Louisville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The sophomore and son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables is not available for the road game. No reason was given by the school.

Venables, who's listed on the depth chart as the third nickel/Sam hybrid player, has 12 tackles in eight games this season and has seen his role increase throughout the year due to other injuries on defense.

Here's the Clemson travel roster:

Running back Kobe Pace, the team's second-leading rusher behind Will Shipley, returns after he missed last week's game because of COVID-19 protocol. Fellow rusher Phil Mafah, who was listed as day-to-day by head coach Dabo Swinney, did make the trip.

Swinney said freshman receiver Troy Stellato, who is in Louisville, could see action against the Cardinals in the slot position, a big need for the Tigers. Stellato has only played in one game this season, catching a pass for 12 yards.

Clemson took nine offensive linemen to Louisville, although it's unknown exactly how healthy that group is. Center Mason Trotter and Will Putnam, both on the travel roster, are banged up, and Swinney said earlier Saturday that the Tigers will start their sixth different O-line in nine games.

Overall, this has been a difficult season for Clemson when it comes to injuries. Well over a dozen scholarship players are out for the season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!