Clemson Basketball Star Turned Tight End Arrested
Former Clemson Tigers basketball standout and current tight end Ian Schieffelin was arrested on suspicion of a DUI and will take time away from the team.
The team is aware of the arrest, including head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson head coach released a statement following the tight end’s arrest.
“We are aware of Ian Schieffelin’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Clemson Athletics has a clear policy by which we will abide, so Ian will miss some competition to start this season as a consequence. We’re obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt.”
Schieffelin spent four seasons with Clemson basketball, becoming a fan-favorite before deciding to switch to football this May, joining Swinney’s squad with an extra year of eligibility.
The Grayson, Georgia, native slowly moved up the ranks on the hardwood, being the ACC’s Most Improved Player in 2024. Averaging 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in the Tigers’ 2024/25 campaign, he saw a second-team All-ACC nod at the conclusion of this past season, where the team would make the NCAA Tournament.
Schieffelin will forever be a part of some of the greatest teams of the Brad Brownell era, where the team saw an Elite Eight finish two seasons ago to mark the team’s best finish since 1980.
Clemson Tigers on SI will stay close to the situation as it develops throughout the next few days.