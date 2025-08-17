All Clemson

Clemson Basketball Star Turned Tight End Arrested

The now Clemson Tigers tight end will be away the team for a bit following the recent arrest

Griffin Barfield

Clemson tight end Ian Schieffelin will take time away from the team following the arrest
Clemson tight end Ian Schieffelin will take time away from the team following the arrest / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Clemson Tigers basketball standout and current tight end Ian Schieffelin was arrested on suspicion of a DUI and will take time away from the team. 

The team is aware of the arrest, including head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson head coach released a statement following the tight end’s arrest.

“We are aware of Ian Schieffelin’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. Clemson Athletics has a clear policy by which we will abide, so Ian will miss some competition to start this season as a consequence. We’re obviously very disappointed by the situation, but we are very thankful no others were involved and no one was hurt.”

Schieffelin spent four seasons with Clemson basketball, becoming a fan-favorite before deciding to switch to football this May, joining Swinney’s squad with an extra year of eligibility. 

The Grayson, Georgia, native slowly moved up the ranks on the hardwood, being the ACC’s Most Improved Player in 2024. Averaging 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in the Tigers’ 2024/25 campaign, he saw a second-team All-ACC nod at the conclusion of this past season, where the team would make the NCAA Tournament. 

Schieffelin will forever be a part of some of the greatest teams of the Brad Brownell era, where the team saw an Elite Eight finish two seasons ago to mark the team’s best finish since 1980. 

Clemson Tigers on SI will stay close to the situation as it develops throughout the next few days.

More From Clemson Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Griffin Barfield
GRIFFIN BARFIELD

Griffin is a communications major who was the Sports Editor for The Tiger at Clemson University. He led a team of 20+ reporters after working his way up through the ranks as a staff writer, sideline reporter, and assistant sports editor.

Home/Football