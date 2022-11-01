Clemson Better Have its ‘Big-Boy Pants’ on When It Visits Notre Dame

CLEMSON, S.C. — Wes Goodwin says No. 5 Clemson will have to wear its big-boy pants when it visits Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.

In particular, Goodwin’s defense will have to play extremely physical against an Irish offense that wants to run the football the majority of the time.

“You know what you have to stop,” Clemson’s defensive coordinator said. “You have to stop the run game and the ball is going to 87 (Michael Mayer). They have some other players they spread it around to, but those three running backs, they all got about the same carries. It will be a challenge.”

Notre Dame (5-3) has averaged 227.4 yards per game running the football in its five wins. The Irish is averaging 4.7 yards per carry and has 10 of its 14 rushing touchdowns in those five victories.

“You better have a physical mindset on Saturday night,” Goodwin said. “That is the number one thing. Our guys have to show up with the right mindset. It is championship football. It is big-boy football, bring your pads, let’s go to work mentality.”

When Clemson (8-0) has gone to work on the defensive side of the football, the results have been good. The Tigers have held four opponents under 35 rushing yards and only once did the opposition top more than 125 yards in a game.

Clemson ranks seventh nationally in rushing defense (87.8 ypg allowed), tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns allowed (5) and 11th in yards per carry allowed (2.98).

As Goodwin said, Notre Dame will counter with three talented running backs in Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and Audric Estime. They also run behind a big and physical offensive line.

Estime ran for 123 yards and two scores against Syracuse last week, while Diggs rushed for 85 yards and a score, as the Irish just battered and bruised the Orange’s defense all afternoon.

“It is old school football. No question,” Goodwin said. “But they also do a great job attacking you with a lot of formations and use a lot of motions as well. At times, they line up in basic formations and you know what you are getting … a straight downhill run.

“But there are also times when they shift and motion and get you into some issues. So, we have to do a great job with adjustments and communication out back and make sure everyone is on the same page and aligned properly on pre-snap.”

Here are some notes from Goodwin’s interview with the media on Monday:

--Goodwin said they saw a lot of different things when they scouted themselves during the off week. There were some good things, too, like how the secondary improved after a rough start. But perhaps the biggest issues were missed tackles and run fits.

Clemson had 24 missed tackles against Florida State on Oct. 15 in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles rushed for a surprising 206 yards against the Tigers, while averaging nearly 6.1 yards per carry.

“In the Florida State game, we gave up some things in the run game that we should not have,” Goodwin said. “Just cleaning up missed tackles. A lot of that comes from just being in the lineup and gaining that confidence.”

--Goodwin said strongside linebacker Barrett Carter has progressed nicely after missing the Syracuse game with a concussion. The Clemson defensive coordinator said he did not see any setbacks during practice last week, but they will see how this week goes.

--Goodwin said last week was a good open date for defensive linemen Xavier Thomas and Bryan Bresee, who both missed at least three games earlier in the season. Goodwin said both players had a lot of reps last week and gained a lot of confidence from their time in practice and he feels that will translate to their conditioning when they play the Irish on Saturday.

“Hopefully, we can continue to gain consistency up front with those guys back in the lineup,” he said.

