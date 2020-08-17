When the Clemson takes the field for the first time against Wake Forest, all eyes will be upon Mike Jones Jr. He is expected to take over at SAM linebacker, which is arguably the most important role in the Tigers defense.

Having to take over a position that Isaiah Simmons played so well over the past two seasons won't be easy, but defensive coordinator Brent Venables says Jones is up to the task.

"Well first of all, Mike Jones, it's his job," Venables said on Saturday. "He did an unbelievable job this spring, and summer as well. And then picked up right where he left off. I feel great about him."

Playing the role of the SAM in Venables defense means having to be versatile. Jones will be asked to do a number of things ranging from coming up to the line of scrimmage in run support, to having to cover tight ends and speedy slot receivers.

When it comes to who will be backing Jones up, that is yet to be determined. The coaches are working in a number of guys, including a number of true freshmen, one being Venables son.

"We're working a variety guys there," Venables said. "From Trenton Simpson, Tyler (Venables), Malcolm Greene, a bunch of different guys. So we feel good about that spot, going to be a position of strength for us."

