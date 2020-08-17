SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Venables Expecting Smooth Transition At SAM

JP-Priester

When the Clemson takes the field for the first time against Wake Forest, all eyes will be upon Mike Jones Jr. He is expected to take over at SAM linebacker, which is arguably the most important role in the Tigers defense.  

Having to take over a position that Isaiah Simmons played so well over the past two seasons won't be easy, but defensive coordinator Brent Venables says Jones is up to the task. 

"Well first of all, Mike Jones, it's his job," Venables said on Saturday. "He did an unbelievable job this spring, and summer as well. And then picked up right where he left off. I feel great about him."

Playing the role of the SAM in Venables defense means having to be versatile. Jones will be asked to do a number of things ranging from coming up to the line of scrimmage in run support, to having to cover tight ends and speedy slot receivers. 

When it comes to who will be backing Jones up, that is yet to be determined. The coaches are working in a number of guys, including a number of true freshmen, one being Venables son. 

"We're working a variety guys there," Venables said. "From Trenton Simpson, Tyler (Venables), Malcolm Greene, a bunch of different guys. So we feel good about that spot, going to be a position of strength for us."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Center Cade Stewart Earning His Stripes

Clemson coaches like what they see out of their new starter at center

Christopher Hall

Recruiting: Clemson Commit Named One Of Nation's Best Edge Rushers

SI All-American names Clemson defensive end commit Zaire Patterson as one of the best edge rushers in the 2020 recruiting class

JP-Priester

Etienne Spent Summer Away From Social Media

The senior running back said he spent the summer with his family focusing on getting better. Clemson's seniors recently voted to allow social media during the season for the first time since 2012.

Travis Boland

Etienne Prepared For a Different Kind of Year

Clemson running back Travis Etienne says the Tigers are in store for a different kind of experience this season

JP-Priester

Venables Enjoying His Talented Freshman Defensive Lineman

Clemson's freshman defensive linemen already turning heads in practice

Christopher Hall

Clemson Backfield is Loaded with Talent

Clemson's Travis Etienne leads an impressive stable of running backs this season

Christopher Hall

Swinney: Clemson's First-Team Offense, Powell Shine in Scrimmage

Clemson held its first scrimmage of fall camp inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday and Dabo Swinney like what he saw despite several key players sitting out with injury.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Dabo Swinney Discusses Traditional Entrance, Playing Without Fans

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says whether fans are in the stands or not, he hopes to run down the Hill and stay "locked in" on what it takes to win football games.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Quarterback Competition is Heating Up

Taisun Phommachanh, D.J. Uiagalelei progressing well through fall camp

Christopher Hall

Venables: We Made 'A Lot Of Little Mistakes' Today

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks about the good and bad from the Tigers Saturday morning scrimmage

JP-Priester