Derion Kendrick in Dabo Swinney's 'Love Shack,' Not 'Doghouse'

Brad Senkiw

Clemson junior cornerback Derion Kendrick dressed for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh but didn't play for disciplinary reasons. 

For the second time this season involving Kendrick, Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney said after the 52-17 victory that he's loving on one of his best defensive players. 

"Sometimes people might say you're in the doghouse. I like to say he's in the Love Shack," Swinney said. "Just a little team discipline with him and DK's actually one of my favorites. The Bible says the great the greatest form of discipline is love. So, just put him in the Love Shack this weekend, and hopefully, he'll respond the right way. I loved his attitude today."

Kendrick was not on Clemson's unavailable list prior to the game, but it's not the first time he's suited up without playing or been disciplined. In Week 1, he didn't make the trip to Wake Forest but wasn't injured. He didn't start the following week against The Citadel but did play. However, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Kendrick wasn't in his doghouse. 

"I wouldn't call it discipline," Swinney said after The Citadel game. "I would just call it love, just loving him up. I think discipline is the greatest form of love. DK's a great kid, but we want him to be accountable in every area, academics, tutors, study hall, you name it. All of it. It all matters.

"He got himself in a little bit of a hole this summer, but he's dug himself out and he's coming on."

Kendrick also sat out the Syracuse game, although he was on the sideline. Swinney later said the cornerback was banged up and just wasn't needed in the game. 

