Clemson Cornerback Announces Decision to Return for Tigers

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones has decided that he will be returning for another year with the Tigers.

The senior announced Thursday, along with safety Jalyn Phillips.

Jones accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Game, an all-star event aimed at helping pro hopefuls get looked at by executives at the next level, so he won't be participating following his announcement.

In his career, Jones recorded two interceptions and 67 total tackles in 48 games over four seasons. He started all 10 games that he played in during the 2022 campaign, but Jones missed the Orange Bowl with a hip flexor injury.

He had 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in his final year with the program. Jones likely wasn't expected a first-two-days draft pick, so he'll have another year to impress scouts.

Jones returns for a loaded secondary. Fellow cornerbacks Nate Wiggins, Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus are all back in 2023 to make up a deep and experienced group.

