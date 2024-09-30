Clemson Could Face Florida State's Backup QB Amid DJ Uiagalelei Injury Update
Clemson will travel to Tallahassee on Saturday for a contest against Florida State, perhaps their biggest challenge since Week 1.
Florida State has struggled mightily throughout the year, currently 1-4 overall with a few ugly losses. However, the Seminoles are still a storied program that can't be overlooked.
If Clemson doesn't come out ready to go, Florida State has the talent to beat them.
From the sound of things, Clemson will have to adjust on the fly, as Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is undergoing testing to find out options for a broken finger.
Pete Thamel of ESPN had the latest on the struggling quarterbacks injury.
"Sources: Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei is undergoing testing to figure out options for a broken finger on his throwing hand, which he suffered against SMU. He’s expected to miss the next few weeks, but a clear timeline will come with further evaluation."
Uiagalelei, who started his college career at Clemson, has faced many of the same issues he did while he played for the Tigers.
This could be an interesting story to follow, as many Florida State fans have been begging for him to be benched throughout their first five games.
If the Seminoles lean on freshman Brock Glenn, who came in after Uiagalelei's injury, it could be the spark they need to get their season going.
Clemson can't lose this game. Losing to a 1-4 Florida State team, unless they won the ACC Title Game, would essentially end their chances of making the College Football Playoff.
No matter who's under center for Florida State, Clemson has to be prepared.