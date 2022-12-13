Skip to main content
Clemson DE Myles Murphy to Enter NFL Draft

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is turning pro and opting out of the Orange Bowl, coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is turning pro and entering the NFL draft, coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday. 

Murphy will opt out of the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee. 

“We appreciate what Myles did for the program,” Swinney said. 

Murphy, who is tied for first on the team with 6.5 sacks, is leaving Clemson with multiple years of eligibility remaining. 

He was a part of the 2020 recruiting class. Murphy has been projected by many draft pundits as a first-round selection in 2023. 

Swinney said it wasn’t a very difficult decision for Murphy but it was one he considered carefully. 

