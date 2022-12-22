Clemson Depth Chart For Orange Bowl
The Clemson Tigers gave a first look as to what their squad will look like on December 30 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Notably, the Tigers starting quarterback is now true freshman Cade Klubnik, who earned the job after his stellar performance in the ACC Championship, and after the departure of former starter DJ Uiagaleleli to the transfer portal.
Also of note is Justin Mascoll getting the start a defensive end for Myles Murphy, and Wade Woodaz getting the start at linebacker for Trenton Simpson, as both Murphy and Simpson opted out.
Here is a look at the full depth chart:
Clemson is a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
ICYMI: Clemson Dominates Georgia Tech on the Road, 79-66
Tigers open ACC play 2-0 for the fourth time in the last 26 years
Will Clemson Finally Get a Heisman Trophy in 2023?
The hopes of a Heisman Trophy lie with newly minted starting quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Drama-Free Signing Day Nets Dabo Swinney, Clemson Another Highly Touted Recruiting Class
Clemson signed 27 players on early signing day and head coach Dabo Swinney is confident that the Tigers have once again locked up one of the best classes in the country.
