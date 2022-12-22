Clemson Depth Chart For Orange Bowl

The Clemson Tigers gave a first look as to what their squad will look like on December 30 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Notably, the Tigers starting quarterback is now true freshman Cade Klubnik, who earned the job after his stellar performance in the ACC Championship, and after the departure of former starter DJ Uiagaleleli to the transfer portal.

Also of note is Justin Mascoll getting the start a defensive end for Myles Murphy, and Wade Woodaz getting the start at linebacker for Trenton Simpson, as both Murphy and Simpson opted out.

Here is a look at the full depth chart:

Clemson is a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/