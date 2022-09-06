Clemson Drops Spot in AP Poll
Clemson went over 40 points against a Power 5 opponent for just the second time since 2020.
The Tigers allowed 10 points. They easily covered a spread despite a poor start. But none of that was enough to impress the Associated Press Top 25 voters.
Coming off a 41-10 victory on Monday night against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Clemson dropped one spot from the preseason ranking of No. 4 to No. 5 behind Michigan, who moved up two spots.
The Wolverines demolished Colorado State, a Group of 5 team, 51-7 on Saturday. That was good enough to bump them up after Notre Dame, which started the year at No. 5, lost 21-10 at Ohio State in Week 1.
Here's a look at the full AP Poll:
Associated Press Top 25
1. Alabama (44 first-place votes), 1-0, 1,552 points
2. Georgia (17), 1-0, 1511
3. Ohio State (2), 1-0, 1471
4. Michigan, 1-0, 1299
5. Clemson, 1-0, 1280
6. Texas A&M, 1-0, 1241
7. Oklahoma, 1-0, 1130
8. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1085
9. Baylor, 1-0, 1057
10. Southern Cal, 1-0, 898
Clemson Defense Sets Tone Early, Then Kept It Going
ATLANTA – From the start, fourth-ranked Clemson set the tone on what kind of night it was going to be for Georgia Tech’s offense in a 41-10 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Despite Sluggish Start, Brandon Streeter Extremely Confident In Clemson Offense
Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is confident Clemson's offense will be much improved over what was seen a season ago, despite an inconsistent start in the 45-10 season-opening win over Georgia Tech.
What We Learned From Clemson's Season-Opening Victory
A look at what went right, what didn't for the Clemson offense plus how the defensive speed was evident in the Tigers' 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Monday night.
11. Oklahoma State, 1-0, 818
12. Florida, 1-0, 763
13. Utah, 0-1, 717
14. Michigan State, 1-0, 690
15. Miami, 1-0, 679
16. Arkansas, 1-0, 678
17. Pittsburgh, 1-0, 535
18. NC State, 1-0, 513
19. Wisconsin, 1-0, 476
20. Kentucky, 1-0, 373
21. BYU, 1-0, 266
22. Mississippi, 1-0, 254
23. Wake Forest, 1-0, 246
24. Tennessee, 1-0, 194
25. Houston, 1-0, 143
Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1
