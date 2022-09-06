Skip to main content
Clemson Drops Spot in AP Poll

Despite a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech, Clemson gets leaped by Michigan after it beat Colorado State 51-7.

Clemson went over 40 points against a Power 5 opponent for just the second time since 2020. 

The Tigers allowed 10 points. They easily covered a spread despite a poor start. But none of that was enough to impress the Associated Press Top 25 voters. 

Coming off a 41-10 victory on Monday night against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Clemson dropped one spot from the preseason ranking of No. 4 to No. 5 behind Michigan, who moved up two spots. 

The Wolverines demolished Colorado State, a Group of 5 team, 51-7 on Saturday. That was good enough to bump them up after Notre Dame, which started the year at No. 5, lost 21-10 at Ohio State in Week 1. 

Here's a look at the full AP Poll: 

Associated Press Top 25

1. Alabama (44 first-place votes), 1-0, 1,552 points

2. Georgia (17), 1-0, 1511 

3. Ohio State (2), 1-0, 1471 

4. Michigan, 1-0, 1299 

5. Clemson, 1-0, 1280 

6. Texas A&M, 1-0, 1241 

7. Oklahoma, 1-0, 1130 

8. Notre Dame, 0-1, 1085 

9. Baylor, 1-0, 1057 

10. Southern Cal, 1-0, 898 

11. Oklahoma State, 1-0, 818 

12. Florida, 1-0, 763 

13. Utah, 0-1, 717

14. Michigan State, 1-0, 690 

15. Miami, 1-0, 679 

16. Arkansas, 1-0, 678 

17. Pittsburgh, 1-0, 535 

18. NC State, 1-0, 513 

19. Wisconsin, 1-0, 476

20. Kentucky, 1-0, 373 

21. BYU, 1-0, 266 

22. Mississippi, 1-0, 254 

23. Wake Forest, 1-0, 246 

24. Tennessee, 1-0, 194 

25. Houston, 1-0, 143 

Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

