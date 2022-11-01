Clemson Feels 'Sense of Urgency,' And Not Just Because of Notre Dame

Clemson may or may not need to play its best game of the season to win at Notre Dame.

That remains to be seen, but the pursuit of such a task is not lost on the No. 5 Tigers (8-0), who have been working since the end of last season to put together the kind of game that people would describe as "complete."

"I think what will help us is that we've had that sense of urgency (for eight games)," Clemson running back Will Shipley said. "It's not something that we just apply this week because it's Notre Dame and it's a big atmosphere, it's a big game. It's something that we've had. So we just gotta continue to keep that up and know the game plan, know how to execute and just make plays."

Shipley admits Clemson has had its struggles doing that. He referenced the game at Florida State in Week 7 in which the Tigers led by 20 in the second half but had to survive an onside kick and run out the clock to put the Seminoles away.

On Oct. 22 against Syracuse, Clemson had to rally from an 11-point deficit, but thanks to a second-half shutout by the defense and a run game that found its groove, the Tigers remained undefeated heading into their open date.

Scroll to Continue Trenton Simpson Named Semifinalist for Butkus Award The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson has been named as one of 15 semifinalists for the collegiate Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker. Nov 1, 2022 1:10 PM EDT Swinney, Tigers 'Looking Forward' to Trip to Notre Dame After meeting only twice in Clemson's first 119 seasons of play, Clemson and Notre Dame will meet for the fifth time in eight seasons when the Tigers and Fighting Irish renew acquaintances on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Nov 1, 2022 12:19 PM EDT Tyler Davis Named as Bednarik Award Semifinalist The Maxwell Football Club announced today that Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis has been named as one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, presented to the nation’s outstanding defensive player of the year. Nov 1, 2022 10:42 AM EDT

The Fighting Irish (5-3) and a historic venue stand in the way Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A complete effort is a goal as Clemson begins the "championship phase" of its season.

"I think once we taste it, it'll be something we want again," Shipley said. "We've just got to hit that first time, that first full game of great football, offense, defense, special teams. If we're able to get a little taste of that, I think it'll become what we're accustomed to. This football team hasn't really gotten a great taste of that over the last year and a half so as a leader, just gotta keep everybody focused."

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers listed at -3.5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, this week. The total is set at 46.5

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/