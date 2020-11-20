Clemson's Rushing Attack Starts In The Trenches

Clemson senior Cade Stewart said the offensive line group spent the bye week going back to basics after rushing for just 34 yards in the Tigers 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame.

"Offensive line is a fundamentally sound position," Stewart said. "You can take one wrong step and be out of position in a matter of half a second. So this week we have been focusing on the basics."

Stewart explained all the things that go into forming a harmonious offensive line including footwork, hand placement, knowing assignments, recognizing the defensive alignments and formations.

"It's about honing in on those little things you learn playing Pee-Wee football," Stewart said. "Stepping with the right foot, or the left foot... you take those things for granted when you've been playing the game for so long, but they are crucial for a sound offensive line to perform at a high level."

Stewart said Notre Dame had some of the best athletes in the country along the defensive line, and will see more when the Tigers face Florida State in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon.

"It's a different world down in the trenches," Stewart said. "It's such a close combat battle between offensive and defensive linemen, you can tell pretty quickly whether you're doing the right thing or needing to make an adjustments. Both defenses have tough, physical defensive lines you have to eat your Wheaties. But, you play for Clemson and everybody wants to come for Clemson and give them their best shot."