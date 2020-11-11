SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

After Seeing Clemson, Tirico Touts Playoff Expansion

Travis Boland

NBC Sports analyst Mike Tirico touted an eight-team playoff for college football when he was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show Monday.

Tirico, who called the Clemson/Notre Dame game Saturday, said the College Football Playoff should be expanded to accommodate the champions of the Power Five conferences, one Group of Six team and two at-large.

The topic came up when Eisen said he would be in favor of seeing a rematch between the Tigers and Fighting Irish in the CFP semifinals. "I would take Clemson, Notre Dame Alabama and The Ohio State if that's the way it all worked out, Eisen said."

Tirico said most would be in agreement on those teams except for the fans in Cincinnati and Provo where the Bearcats and BYU are both currently unbeaten.

"This is why I really get frustrated with the sport I love," Tirico said. "It's just so stupid that whatever happens on the field must be sifted through a selection committee. The playoff should be eight teams."

Tirico brought up the financial advantages of a possible playoff expansion in the time of pandemic when athletic departments are losing money.

"Athletic departments losing eight figures in their athletic budgets this year, I think it may hasten the conversation for expansion of the playoff to eight teams to get more playoff generated money," Tirico said. "Especially the sports people are trying to hang on to. Clemson just cut its track and field program, and no (football) program is making more over this stretch than Clemson and they just had to cut a program that has turned out some good athletes."

If both Clemson and Notre Dame each win their remaining ACC games, the teams are expected to meet in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. Tirico said if Clemson were to win, Notre Dame's chances at a playoff could fall away.

"If Trevor Lawrence plays, if everyone else plays, Clemson wins...there might be a good argument to keep Notre Dame out of a playoff if Cincinnati or BYU is unbeaten," Tirico said. "So they split, it would just be the timing of it. It's kind of odd to watch the system work that way."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking Ahead: Florida State Loses Four Players for the Season

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announces a quartet of losses in his Wednesday press conference with two from injury, two others leaving program

Christopher Hall

Postgame Tweet Puts Clemson Loss In Perspective

Clemson defensive lineman K.J. Henry tweeted shortly after the Tigers 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday. Henry said the tweet was to put the loss in perspective compared to what is happening in the world.

Travis Boland

ACC Releases Men's Basketball Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide men's basketball schedule Tuesday. Clemson's home games include Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami.

Press Release

NFL Hall of Famer Says Lawrence Should Consider Returning to Clemson

NFL Hall of Famer and former 49ers quarterback Steve Young says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should strongly consider returning to school next season to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets.

JP-Priester

Patience Pays Off as Cornell Powell Shines Against Notre Dame

Cornell Powell has patiently waited his turn at Clemson and while the fifth year senior has been a reliable target all season, it has been over the last two games in which he's really made an impact on the offense, particularly against Notre Dame last Saturday

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is Over NFL Speculation

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is done talking about the speculation of when he'll go to the NFL and where he could land in 2021.

Brad Senkiw

What We Learned from a Clemson Loss at Notre Dame

Clemson had chances to beat Notre Dame, but it was the other team that made the key plays at the most opportune time.

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw

Notre Dame 47 Clemson 40: Position Grades

All Clemson takes a look back at the Tigers heartbreaking double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend and grades out how each position performed in the primetime matchup.

JP-Priester

by

ValorTiger

Swinney Updates Injuries: Ladson Out For 'a couple of weeks'

Tuesday evening, Swinney met with the media via Zoom and updated the current status of the players who were either unavailable last Saturday or were injured in the game.

Zach Lentz

Uiagalelei Named ACC Rookie of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s double-overtime contest against No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Zach Lentz