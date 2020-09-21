Clemson's Thomas Ahead Of Schedule

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told members of the media Monday he thinks junior defensive end Xavier Thomas is "ahead of schedule."

"(Thomas) worked really hard, and been grinding everyday," Swinney said. "He has been with the strength staff everyday at practice and looks great. He's jumping back in this week and is getting really close."

After contracting COVID-19 during the offseason, Thomas originally planned to redshirt this season. Swinney said an NCAA rule change, allowing players to play the 2020 season without losing a year of eligibility, put Thomas back on track.

"When he realized he could play more than four games that lit a bit more of a fire under him," Swinney said. "He's been working hard."

Swinney said this week will be the next step for Thomas as he re-joins individual workouts.

"He will be doing all the individual work," Swinney said. "The next step after that will be to get him back in green, and doing some of our team work. So I think he is trending in a good direction."

Swinney also had an update on sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Davis. Davis sprained his MCL in the win over Wake Forest and did not play against The Citadel.

"I think it will be close for (Tyler) to play against Virginia," Swinney said. "He's got a chance, that's for sure. I think he's doing well. He traveled with us to the hotel, staying engaged, and it's a day-to-day deal with him."

Swinney said he does not have a crystal ball when it comes to Davis' availability.

"It's all on him," Swinney said of Davis. "All I can do is compare it to Lyn-J (Dixon) and where he is and how quickly he was ready to go. I think he's got a real shot, but if not, I expect him back sooner than later."