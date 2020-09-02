Clemson Back Has Respect Of Teammates

Clemson running back Darien Rencher continues to be the sounding board for many of the young Tiger players in the wake of continuing social unrest.

Sophomore cornerback Andrew Booth talked about his relationship with "Rench" Thursday after practice, and what the senior was able to share with him as the team discussed the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"We've had team meetings regarding those situations," Booth said. "The biggest thing is we acknowledge the issues. I usually get with (Darien), he's a guy I look up to, and talk with him about it."

Rencher was a driving force during the offseason in planning a rally on the Clemson campus in the wake of the George Floyd death in Minnesota. He, along with teammates Trevor Lawrence, Mike Jones and Cornell Powell, spoke to the group that gathered before marching through campus.

"(Darien) is like the nucleus with everything going on, he's the peacemaker," Booth said. "He tries to understand both sides before saying anything. You can get frustrated with 'Rench' but you have to respect what he says because he tries to respect both sides. He's a great guy with everything that's going on. It could be worse, but 'Rench' is the guy that makes it a whole lot better."

Booth said the team has met with head coach Dabo Swinney to talk about the current situation.

"The general idea of our conversation is that some people come from hard things," Booth said. "The biggest thing to remember is love will always win. We're all aware that it's crazy, we just have to show love to each other and try to create love beyond this facility."

