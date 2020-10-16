SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson's Phillips Going Where He's Needed

Travis Boland

Clemson defensive back Jalyn Phillips called his start against Miami Saturday a "blessing."

"I found out earlier in the week there was a tweek with Joseph (Charleston) and the coaches let me know I had the opportunity to start," Phillips said Monday in a meeting with the media. "I just wanted to be consistent in practice and show our coaches I was ready to take advantage of the opportunity."

Phillips finished the game with five tackles including a half tackle for loss and a pass break up as the top-ranked Tigers defeated Miami 42-17.

"It's always a challenge," Phillips said. "I don't really get into critics, but hearing people say this defense could be suspect losing three of their top DBs, it was definitely a challenge for us coming in and replacing those talented guys."

Phillips said defensive coordinator Brent Venables defense can be complex, but credited a year in the playbook and the example set by former and current players such as K'Von Wallace, Tanner Muse and Nolan Turner.

"I'm just comfortable with whatever coach needs me to," Phillips said. "He could ask me to play dime this week or free safety, I'm just going to learn that game plan the best I can do. I think it's good that they got me moving around a little bit, to show my versatility. I feel like that's a blessing as well, that the coaches trust me to play multiple positions."

Phillips, who played at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., said it will be special to play in Atlanta Saturday, just 45 minutes from where he grew up.

"I know a couple of guys on the Georgia Tech team. Jamious Griffin (running back), Malachi Carter came from Mountain View (H.S.). I'm real cool with those guys," Phillips said. "I'm glad to get the opportunity to play in Atlanta for one of the first times, definitely a big opportunity."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Uses Similar Play On First Touchdown Against 'Canes

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway scored twice against Miami in the Tigers 42-17 victory over the Hurricanes Saturday. His first touchdown looked familiar to Tiger fans as Clemson ran a similar play against the 'Canes back in 2015.

Travis Boland

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Last Visit to Georgia Tech

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdowns in his last visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium, the place where his Tiger career really took off in 2018.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Parks Surprised By The Early Playing Time

Clemson freshman offensive tackle Walker Parks told the media Tuesday he was hopeful to be able to play this season but didn't have any expectations entering the year. Parks has appeared in every game this season playing 26 snaps against Wake Forest and 24 against The Citadel.

Travis Boland

Dabo Swinney: 'Our Best Players Have to Be the Most Disciplined Guys'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks about the unsportsmanlike penalty Trevor Lawrence received for spiking the ball after scoring a touchdown against Miami on Saturday night

JP-Priester

Swinney: Clemson's Justyn Ross Clearing Rehab Hurdles, Still Has Ways to Go

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross is "doing great" and is ramping up his rehab this week and next week with the Tigers, but he won't be cleared for contact any time soon.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Swinney Ranks High Among Coaches Salaries

According to a report from USA Today Sports, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranks third in total pay behind LSU's Ed Orgeron and Alabama's Nick Saban.

Travis Boland

5 Intriguing Stats for Clemson in 2020

Beyond just outscoring and outgaining opponents, No. 1 Clemson is excelling at explosive plays, turnover margin and more in dominating its first four opponents. .

Brad Senkiw

Jones on Interception that Changed the Game

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones had a key interception on the Hurricanes' second drive of the second half to thwart a promising Miami drive that could have cut the deficit to 21-17 early in the third quarter.

Christopher Hall

Clemson DL Tyler Davis Happy to be Playing Football Again

Clemson sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Davis talks about his return from MCL injury, defending another mobile quarterback in Jeff Sims

Christopher Hall

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Consumed With Winning

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn't just fine with coming out of games early. It's actually his goal because winning, not numbers, matter most.

Brad Senkiw