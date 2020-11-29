Raiders Ferrell Inactive Against Falcons

Despite being activated from the Covid 19 Reserve List Friday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell will be inactive in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ferrell was diagnosed with Covid last week and missed the Raiders game against Kansas City. He had started every other game for Las Vegas before last week. He's totaled 19 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Las Vegas also announced Friday they have added former Clemson linebacker Vic Beasley to its practice squad.

Beasley was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the season. He led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2016 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.