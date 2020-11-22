Gruden Says Mullen Continues To Gain Experience In Second Year

Former Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen will be in the spotlight Sunday night when the Las Vegas Raiders face Kansas City.

In an interview with Levi Edwards, Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden said Mullen is getting more experienced at the position in his second year.

"He has some starts under his belt," Gruden said. "He's acclimated to the speed of the game and I think working against our receivers and Derek Carr in training camp helped him too."

Mullen's teammate, and another former Tiger, will miss the game against the Chiefs when it was reported earlier this week that Clelin Ferrell was placed on the reserve/COVID list. It was reported that as many as nine players on defense were continuing to be tested due to contract tracing. If those test negative they will be able to play Sunday.

As of Saturday, seven of those defensive players have been cleared to play against Kansas City.

"It's tough," Las Vegas defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said. "You have to get them on Zoom. It's not the same when you're not taking the reps. I will be a big challenge for us either way, whoever can play."