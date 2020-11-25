Clemson Linebacker Says FSU Players Wanted To Face Tigers

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones shared defensive player of the game honors after getting his first interception against Syracuse nearly a month ago.

During that return, Jones injured his hamstring causing him to miss games against Boston College and Notre Dame. Now, after a bye week, Jones says he was ready to make his return against Florida State.

"I was on the trip, on the flight and ready to play," Jones said Monday. "It has been over a month since I had played...heartbreaking. But, it's all good."

Jones played high school football at IMG Academy in Florida. He said he was in contact with a few of the Florida State players before and after the cancellation was announced.

"We didn't really communicate too much, we were just kind of joking about," Jones said. "I believe they wanted to play, but it was out of their control, especially seeing some of the stuff guys put on Twitter. Talking to a few guys I know, they wanted to play. Guys love this game and it's hard to do this and not love it. It's low-key heartbreaking."

Jones said Saturday morning was wild as he started hearing the news of the cancellation while watching film.

"I was sitting right beside V (defensive coordinator Brent Venables), so it was hard not to be locked in, but my phone was blowing up," Jones said. "I wanted to tell my folks, who drove from where they stay in Florida, they had been on the road a few hours and I had to tell them to turn around."

During the Corona pandemic Jones has taken on a week-to-week mentality, not looking to far down the road.

"That's just the reality, and now it's happening every single week," Jones said of the cancellation. "It is what it is. I feel bad for the guys that work their butt off all throughout the week, but you know it can happen at anytime."

Physically, Jones said he is back to feeling like he did prior to the Syracuse game.

"I'm at 100 percent," Jones said. "I got a lot of time to rest but it was tough. I've been playing football since I was five years old and these were the first two games I missed. You want to go out there and help the team win."