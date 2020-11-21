SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson' Return To Tallahassee Uncertain

Travis Boland

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich did not sound optimistic that the Tigers will make a return trip to Tallahassee to make up Saturday's postponed game against Florida State, Radakovich said in an interview with The State,

"Somebody would have to pay the cab fare," Radakovich told Matt Connolly outside of the team's hotel Saturday.

Clemson's game against Florida State was postponed just hours before the two teams were scheduled to kick off at Noon at Doak Campbell Stadium. It was reported by the Atlantic Coast Conference that both team's medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game.

Radakovich said Clemson offered to be tested and play later in the day or even Sunday or Monday, but Florida State declined the offer. He said the estimated trip cost Clemson between $250,000 to $275,000.

Officials from both schools are expected to meet next week in order to decide whether to make up the game at a later date. The game would likely be played on Dec. 12, the week before the ACC Championship Game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Clemson was Ready to Play, Met ACC Protocols at FSU

According to multiple sources, FSU is the program that didn't want to play the game Saturday and Clemson found out after many things were in place.

Brad Senkiw

by

cmb50153

Mike Norvell Says FSU Was Ready to Play Clemson

Appearing on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday morning, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell says his team was ready to play fourth-ranked Clemson.

JP-Priester

Clemson Doesn't Need Florida State Game to Reach ACC Championship

Contrary to circulating reports, Clemson still owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami if both teams finish the year with only one ACC loss

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Says What Everyone is Thinking; Swinney Offered to Stay and Play

The Clemson Tigers game against the Florida State Seminoles was postponed Saturday morning with a very ambiguous statement by the ACC.

Zach Lentz

Clemson at Florida State Football Game Postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Florida State football game will be postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon.

acc communications

Recruiting Process Slowing Down for Clemson Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says that due to the current dead period in place, the recruiting process is slowing down for the Tigers program

JP-Priester

Clemson at Florida State: 5 Things to Watch For

Clemson heads to Florida State looking for their sixth straight win over the Seminoles and attempting to become the first ACC team ever to win three consecutive games in Doak Campbell Stadium.

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Needs to Run

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could be the key to unlocking the Tigers’ run game.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Rushing Attack Starts In The Trenches

Clemson offensive lineman Cade Stewart said he and his teammates have gone back to the basics during the bye week after the Tigers managed just 34 rushing yards in a loss to Notre Dame.

Travis Boland

by

Tigers747

NY Giants' Dexter Lawrence Believes Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Would Succeed with Jets

Giants' DT Dexter Lawrence says former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence can make the best of any situation and would succeed as a New York Jet

Christopher Hall