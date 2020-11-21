Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich did not sound optimistic that the Tigers will make a return trip to Tallahassee to make up Saturday's postponed game against Florida State, Radakovich said in an interview with The State,

"Somebody would have to pay the cab fare," Radakovich told Matt Connolly outside of the team's hotel Saturday.

Clemson's game against Florida State was postponed just hours before the two teams were scheduled to kick off at Noon at Doak Campbell Stadium. It was reported by the Atlantic Coast Conference that both team's medical personnel could not mutually agree on moving forward with the game.

Radakovich said Clemson offered to be tested and play later in the day or even Sunday or Monday, but Florida State declined the offer. He said the estimated trip cost Clemson between $250,000 to $275,000.

Officials from both schools are expected to meet next week in order to decide whether to make up the game at a later date. The game would likely be played on Dec. 12, the week before the ACC Championship Game.