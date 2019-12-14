ClemsonMaven
Clemson Gets Commitment from Five-Star Linebacker

Zach Lentz

Five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson announced an offer from the Clemson Tigers on Twitter and then, less than an hour later, took to social media to announce that he was committed to the Tigers.

Simpson's commitment moved the Tigers' 2020 recruiting class back to No. 1, according to 247Sports' rankings, after the Tigers dropped to No. 2 on Saturday behind Alabama.

Simpson's commitment came as somewhat of a surprise, as the former Auburn commit had previously set a commitment date of National Signing Day, but an official visit this weekend led to an official offer Friday and a commitment by Simpson on Saturday.

Simpson is currently the nation's third-ranked linebacker, according to 247Sports and became the Tigers' seventh five-star of the 2020 recruiting cycle—joining the nation's No. 1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee, No. 3 Myles Murphy, No. 13 DJ Uiagalelei, No. 16 Demarkus Bowman, No. 24 Demonte Capharte and No. 26 Fred Davis Jr.

The Tigers 2020 class currently boasts 22 commitments, however the Tigers look to only be building momentum as the early signing period draws closer. 

The Tigers are the front-runners for fellow five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, who is also the fourth-ranked player overall, four-star wide receiver Xzavier Henderson and are still in the mix for five-star defensive end Jordan Burch.

After never boasting a No. 1 recruiting class, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney appears to be close to locking up his first top-ranked class in his tenure.

