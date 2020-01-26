Clemson Gets Huge Commit From Beaux Collins

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers picked up a huge commitment from a big-time receiver Saturday.

Beaux Collins, a former high school teammate of current Clemson enrollee and QB D.J. Uiagalelei, announced on his Twitter page that he would be joining Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-4, 195-pound four-star prospect from Bellflower, Calif., is ranked as the No. 3 receiver nationally and No. 5 player overall in California in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com. Rivals.com lists Collins, a junior at St. Bosco, as the No. 4 receiver and No. 22 player overall nationally.

Collins, who was on Clemson’s campus for a big junior weekend showcase for recruits, had 32 offers and committed to the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Stanford and Oklahoma, among others.

Clemson coaches were on the West Coast recruiting last week, and Collins camped at Clemson last summer.

Collins is Clemson’s sixth commitment for 2021, and there could be more coming this weekend.