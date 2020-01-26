ClemsonMaven
Clemson Gets Huge Commit From Beaux Collins

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers picked up a huge commitment from a big-time receiver Saturday.

Beaux Collins, a former high school teammate of current Clemson enrollee and QB D.J. Uiagalelei, announced on his Twitter page that he would be joining Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-4, 195-pound four-star prospect from Bellflower, Calif., is ranked as the No. 3 receiver nationally and No. 5 player overall in California in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com. Rivals.com lists Collins, a junior at St. Bosco, as the No. 4 receiver and No. 22 player overall nationally.

Collins, who was on Clemson’s campus for a big junior weekend showcase for recruits, had 32 offers and committed to the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Stanford and Oklahoma, among others.

Clemson coaches were on the West Coast recruiting last week, and Collins camped at Clemson last summer.

Collins is Clemson’s sixth commitment for 2021, and there could be more coming this weekend. 

HERE WE GO...Clemson/SI 2020 Schedule, Post Season, Recruiting, ETC Q&A! Post your questions below and we will get to as many as we can! …

Zach Lentz

Jgray74

Lawrence is Embracing His Celebrity

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has some advice for his Heisman Trophy front-runner quarterback Trevor Lawrence: If he wants to be able to go out in public, “shave his head. He might blend in a little bit more.”

Zach Lentz

Clemson Grammy

Woody McCorvey: The man behind Swinney

Woody McCorvey has been a significant part of the two greatest eras in Tiger football. In the 1980s he was on the staff of hall of fame coach Danny Ford, and helped Clemson to a 60-19-3 record, three ACC titles and four bowl wins.

Zach Lentz

CB Review: An All ACC Duo

The Clemson secondary featured a duo of corners that were tough to throw on

JP-Priester

Green Dismissed, Other Observations From Clemson Baseball

Clemson opened full-team practices Friday. Here are some observations from what Monte Lee and the players had to say before taking the field.

Brad Senkiw

LB review: Clemson Starters Helped Ease Transition

Linebackers Isaiah Simmons, James Skalski and Chad Smith were integral in keeping the Clemson defense among the best in the nation.

Brad Senkiw

Monte Lee Excited As Opening Day Approaches

The Tigers have a talented, but inexperienced roster, as they head into season five of the Monte Lee era

JP-Priester

Year Off Made Galloway Better Player

Before the Clemson Tigers’ matchup against Ohio State to open the College Football Playoff last month, sophomore tight end Braden Galloway hadn’t laced up his Nikes for a snap since October 2018.

Jeremy Styron

DL Review: An All New Look

Brent Venables and the Tigers had to replace all four starters up front in 2019

JP-Priester

For Bill Spiers, Clemson Family Has Unique Meaning

Former Clemson punter, baseball player,13-year veteran of Major League Baseball and former Calhoun Academy head coach Bill Spiers has been a part of great teams before.But none will go down in history the same as his recent run of success with the Clemson football team.

Zach Lentz