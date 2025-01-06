Clemson Getting Visit From Alabama Transfer, Former Five-Star Recruit
To this point, Clemson has not had a lot of outgoing activity in the transfer portal.
Five players were looking for different opportunities, and four have found them so far, with A.J. Hoffler and Tre Williams became the most recent Tigers to find new homes.
But, to the shock of everyone, Clemson is bringing in two players of their own.
Dabo Swinney has been heavily criticized for his lack of portal usage. Critics call him outdated and say the Tigers won't be able to compete at a national level if he continues to discredit NIL and not add transfers.
Whether he listened to the noise or not isn't clear, but they made a splash when landing four-star edge rusher Will Heldt.
Now, Clemson is looking to make another statement.
According to Jason Priester of The Clemson Insider, transfer Jeremiah Alexander has set up a visit with the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound linebacker was rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 edge rusher and 18th-best player in the 2022 class by 247Sports Composite before he signed with Alabama.
He doesn't have many stats to his name since he was primarily used in a backup role.
Alexander redshirted his freshman season after getting into four games, moving from the inside to the outside ahead of his sophomore campaign. He was mainly a special teams player after that, though, recording nine total tackles in the 27 games he appeared in.
Now, he'll be looking for an opportunity where he can get on the field more often.
Clemson has familiarity with him since they recruited him out of high school, and they'll now have another opportunity to bring him in as transfer.