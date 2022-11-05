Clemson has Interesting Few Moments Before Coming to Notre Dame Stadium
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- It was an interesting afternoon for the Clemson Football team as it made its way to Notre Dame Stadium.
All Clemson learned the Tigers had two players stuck in the elevator as the team was getting set to load the buses for its trip to Notre Dame Stadium.
According to our sources, linebackers LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire were the two players stuck in the elevator after high winds in the South Bend area caused the power to go out at Clemson's team hotel.
Wind gust in the South Bend area were reportedly around 35-40 mph at times on Saturday afternoon.
No one was hurt in the incident, though a local fire department was dispatched to the hotel. Bentley and Maguire are on the the Tigers' availability roster for tonight's game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
