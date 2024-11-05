Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney Was Denied Vote in Presidential Election
There aren't many things more important than Clemson football to most Tigers fans. However, November 5 is a big day for the United States of America with the presidential election between Donald J. Trump and Kamala Harris.
Head coach Dabo Swinney and other Clemson staff members have done a good job keeping football the main thing. While Swinney has been vocal about certain things, he's done nothing but make sure his players are eligible to vote and haven't attempted to persuade them.
That's important as a coach and person. No matter who people decide to vote for, it's their right to do as such.
However, Swinney ran into some trouble when he attempted to vote. According to Chapel Fowler of The State Sports, Clemson's head coach was unable to vote on Tuesday morning.
"Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says he went to vote this morning but was told he "couldn't vote" in Pickens County. A poll worker said he already voted via early ballot -- there was a confusion and Dabo got counted as voting for his oldest son, Will (same first name)"
While there seemed to be some confusion from Swinney's voting, this is certainly a major issue. Every American should have the right to vote and messing up in that department is inexcusable.
It's uncertain if this situation will be resolved, but it's something to keep an eye on.
For Clemson fans eligible to vote, don't let this stop you from going out and voting. No matter the side, it's your right to have a part in picking who runs this country for the next four years.