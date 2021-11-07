Late Goal Line Stand Propels Clemson to 30-24 Road Win Over Louisville

For close to three quarters, it appeared the Tigers road woes would continue.

D.J. Uiagalelei's eight-yard touchdown run with just over four minutes to play put the Tigers up for good as Clemson picked up a 30-24 road win over Louisville on Saturday night, just the Tigers second win away from home on the season.

Clemson improves to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in ACC play and is still alive in the race for the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals drop to 4-5 overall, 2-4 in the league play, and fall to 0-7 all-time against the Tigers.

As it has been so often this season, Clemson needed a late defensive stop to seal the win. Louisville had the ball 1st and Goal inside the Tigers' five-yard line with just over a minute left, but could not punch it in as Brent Venables unit bowed up when it needed to most.

Freshman Beaux Collins registered the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, reeling in six catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. One week after recording his first 100-yard game on the ground, freshman back Will Shipley led the team in rushing with a tough 40 yards.

Player of the Game: D.J. Uiagalelei had his best game of the season on a night where he had very little protection, and in a game in which he also suffered what Dabo Swinney called a possible knee sprain. The sophomore quarterback finished the night 18-30 for 220 yards, with three total touchdowns.

Key Play: With Louisville facing 4th and goal at the Clemson 2-yard line with just ten seconds remaining, James Skalski stopped Cunningham for a loss of two yards to seal the win.

Freshman Impact: Beaux Collins went over 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career. The freshman wideout also recorded a career-high six catches and finished the night with 106 yards and one touchdown.

Next Up: Clemson returns home to host UConn next weekend with kickoff scheduled for noon.