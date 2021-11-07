Late Goal Line Stand Propels Clemson to 30-24 Road Win Over Louisville
For close to three quarters, it appeared the Tigers road woes would continue.
D.J. Uiagalelei's eight-yard touchdown run with just over four minutes to play put the Tigers up for good as Clemson picked up a 30-24 road win over Louisville on Saturday night, just the Tigers second win away from home on the season.
Clemson improves to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in ACC play and is still alive in the race for the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals drop to 4-5 overall, 2-4 in the league play, and fall to 0-7 all-time against the Tigers.
Ups and Downs: Clemson Outlasts Louisville
From James Skalski to D.J. Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins, Clemson had a lot of heros in a win at Louisville on Saturday night.
Halftime Analysis: Clemson at Louisville
The first half is over in Louisville with the Tigers trailing the Cardinals. What did we learn in the first half?
As it has been so often this season, Clemson needed a late defensive stop to seal the win. Louisville had the ball 1st and Goal inside the Tigers' five-yard line with just over a minute left, but could not punch it in as Brent Venables unit bowed up when it needed to most.
Freshman Beaux Collins registered the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, reeling in six catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. One week after recording his first 100-yard game on the ground, freshman back Will Shipley led the team in rushing with a tough 40 yards.
Player of the Game: D.J. Uiagalelei had his best game of the season on a night where he had very little protection, and in a game in which he also suffered what Dabo Swinney called a possible knee sprain. The sophomore quarterback finished the night 18-30 for 220 yards, with three total touchdowns.
Key Play: With Louisville facing 4th and goal at the Clemson 2-yard line with just ten seconds remaining, James Skalski stopped Cunningham for a loss of two yards to seal the win.
Freshman Impact: Beaux Collins went over 100 receiving yards for the first time in his career. The freshman wideout also recorded a career-high six catches and finished the night with 106 yards and one touchdown.
Next Up: Clemson returns home to host UConn next weekend with kickoff scheduled for noon.