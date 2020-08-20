Former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is quickly garnering a reputation for being one of the more charitable players in the NFL. Since his arrival in Houston, Watson has continuously shown his generosity when it comes to giving back to his local community.

On Wednesday Watson was at it again, as he teamed up with Reliant Energy to donate $175,000 worth of tech to students in need in the Houston area.

Most area schools in Houston have chosen to open up virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. In turn, that has created some tough situations for families in financial need.

Watson and Reliant teamed up with Comp-U-Dopt, which specializes in "providing technology access and education to underserved youth." The organization says the donation will go towards helping 500 students receive laptops, which they are then allowed to keep.

Watson has been busy over the offseason helping out in his community. Back in March, the star quarterback helped feed hospitality workers who had lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

Many will also recall that Watson donated his very first NFL check to victims of Hurricane Harvey, a devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in August of 2017, causing catastrophic flooding.

Watson is also on the verge of releasing his first book, "Pass It On." It is scheduled to hit the shelves on September 8.

