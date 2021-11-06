Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    Clemson Impact Player: Linebacker Trenton Simpson

    Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has had plenty of versatile weapons over the years, and now he's figured out how to utilize rising star linebacker Trenton Simpson.
    One of the reasons Clemson's defense has thrived for years under Brent Venables is his ability to utilize versatile linebackers who create mismatches and wreak havoc on opposing offenses. 

    Trenton Simpson is the latest weapon to develop into a big-time playmaker at the key position. The sophomore is coming off of his best overall game in last week's win over FSU: 6 total tackles (team-high), 4 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks. 

    "I was just playing free and having fun," Simpson said. "When the tackles came I just tried to make every one of them."

    He made plenty of them against a dynamic quarterback in Jordan Travis, who is known for being hard to bring down. Travis had been sacked just twice in the previous two games, but Simpson helped the Tigers get him down six times. 

    Clemson's Swinney Discusses What Side of 'Struggle' Uiagalelei's On, Where Ross Will Play

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on ACC Network's "The Huddle" that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and receiver Justyn Ross are both in a better place heading into Louisville game.

    Clemson at Louisville: 5 Things to Watch For

    Storylines to follow as Clemson hits the road for a weekend matchup with the Louisville Cardinals.

    Simpson's ability to play near the line of scrimmage and blitz has allowed Venables to get creative in the usage of his defensive line and his secondary. Simpson has excellent speed and is too quick for offensive linemen to block. He's also able to avoid blocking running backs and force the quarterback out of the pocket. That's helping free others up to make plays as well. 

    Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Simpson will once again be a big part of the game plan as the Tigers face another dual-threat quarterback in Louisville's Malik Cunningham. The mobile signal-caller who has 13 rushing touchdowns can keep plays alive and throw down the field as well. 

    Simpson will likely once again play more at the line than in coverage, and he'll be assigned to making sure Cunningham doesn't easily escape the pocket, making Simpson a big-time player to watch in this contest. 

    “When he gets out of the pocket, he turns into a running back kind of, so you've just got to come up, tackle him and get him on the ground," Simpson said.

