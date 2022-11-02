Eight games into the season, and Dabo Swinney is still looking for a complete game from his team.

The fourth-ranked Tigers (8-0, 6-0) travel to Notre Dame (5-3) this weekend as one of just six unbeaten teams and set to begin the part of the season that Swinney typically refers to as the "Championship Phase."

"When you get to November, this is when you have to be at your best," Swinney said. "This is when divisions, conferences and state rivalries are settled. It's huge and everything builds."

While the Tigers may be undefeated, the journey has not been easy. Clemson needed double overtime to beat Wake Forest, had to hold off a furious comeback attempt by Florida State in Tallahassee and most recently had to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Syracuse.

"It never goes exactly as you want it," Swinney said. "We didn't necessarily get here the way I envisioned it, but we're 8-0. There are a lot of challenges along the way, so you navigate those and make decisions accordingly."

For Swinney, though, it all starts with protecting the football, something the Tigers did not do against the Orange. Through the first seven games of the season, QB DJ Uiagalelei had turned the ball over just three times total. He had that many in just over a half of football against Syracuse, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble that was returned 90 yards for a touchdown.

Outside of that, Swinney is mostly happy with where his team is currently, but if the Tigers are going to leave South Bend with a win, the head coach insists his team can not have a repeat performance.

"It's hard to win, really hard to win," Swinney said. "Yeah, we're in a good spot. We have to get back on track taking care of the ball. Four turnovers in one game for us has to be a one-off. It's a miracle that we won that one. We've been really good on third down, one of the better third down teams we've had. We've had good balance, explosive at times, physical, we've run effectively, defensively we have gotten better and settled in."

At the same time, Swinney is still looking for that complete game from the Tigers. Eight games in, his team still has not played one, but the head coach is confident that it's coming.

"You're always a work-in-progress but as far as where we are, we have our best football in front of us," Swinney said. "We have not played a complete game yet. That's the next step for us. We want to execute our plan to win with precision. We have to put it all together because that's what it is going to take."

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers listed at -4.5 against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, this week.

