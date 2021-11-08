Clemson Injury Update: Receiver Joseph Ngata Out for Multiple Weeks

Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata is dealing with a foot injury that forced him out of last Saturday's 30-24 win over Louisville.

Clemson will be without junior receiver Joseph Ngata "at least a couple of weeks," head coach Dabo Swinney announced Sunday during his weekly teleconference.

Ngata is dealing with a foot injury that forced him out of last Saturday's 30-24 victory over Louisville. Ngata is second on the team in receptions (28) and yards (438). He's caught one touchdown and leads the team with an average of 19 yards per catch.

In a season where big plays in the passing game have been hard to come by, Ngata has been relatively reliable. His loss means an injury-depleted team takes another big hit.

Swinney said Ngata will miss Saturday's noon game against UConn and will likely sit the next week against Wake Forest. The hope is that he'll return by the South Carolina game on Nov.

“I guess that always depends on each individual player and how they respond to (treatment) and stuff," Swinney said. "Just looks like he’ll be out for sure this week, most likely next week, and we’ll see where he is. That’s where we are.

"E.J. (Williams), Beaux Collins and (Justyn) Ross, that's how we'll start."

Collins is coming off his first 100-yard receiving game at Louisville and is the clear slot receiver at this point. Williams, who has dealt with injuries this season, has just eight catches for 55 yards in 2021. Ross (43 catches, 474 yards, 3 TDs) is the team's leading receiver.

There won't be much depth behind those three. Frank Ladson Jr. is already out for the season. Ajou Ajou has just five receptions this year, and Troy Stellato has only played in one game. Dacari Collins, who's played in six games, has two receptions, but he'll have to step up in Ngata's absence.

Swinney didn't offer much of an update on running back Kobe Pace and cornerback Andrew Booth, who both left the game with head/neck injuries and are in concussion protocol, but he's hopeful they will be available Saturday.

DJ Uiagalelei is dealing with a PCL injury that sent him to the bench and had him hobbling into the end zone on the go-ahead touchdown, but Swinney didn't make it sound like his starting quarterback is going to rest this week.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!