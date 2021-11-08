Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Clemson Injury Update: Receiver Joseph Ngata Out for Multiple Weeks

    Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata is dealing with a foot injury that forced him out of last Saturday's 30-24 win over Louisville.
    Author:

    Clemson will be without junior receiver Joseph Ngata "at least a couple of weeks," head coach Dabo Swinney announced Sunday during his weekly teleconference. 

    Ngata is dealing with a foot injury that forced him out of last Saturday's 30-24 victory over Louisville. Ngata is second on the team in receptions (28) and yards (438). He's caught one touchdown and leads the team with an average of 19 yards per catch. 

    In a season where big plays in the passing game have been hard to come by, Ngata has been relatively reliable. His loss means an injury-depleted team takes another big hit. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17112487_168387971_lowres

    Clemson Injury Update: Receiver Joseph Ngata Out for Multiple Weeks

    Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata is dealing with a foot injury that forced him out of last Saturday's 30-24 win over Louisville.

    USATSI_17112123_168387971_lowres

    Tigers 'Tired of Losing,' Ready for 'November to Remember'

    Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei had his best performance of the season in the 30-24 win over Louisville and the sophomore quarterback is hopeful the Tigers have taken the first step towards a strong finish to the 2021 season.

    91BF358D-85C2-4563-9A8E-E543B438DBD1

    Trevor Lawrence Returns After Ankle Injury, Jaguars Stun Bills

    Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence exited with an ankle injury against the Buffalo Bills, returned to battle till the end.

    Swinney said Ngata will miss Saturday's noon game against UConn and will likely sit the next week against Wake Forest. The hope is that he'll return by the South Carolina game on Nov. 

    “I guess that always depends on each individual player and how they respond to (treatment) and stuff," Swinney said. "Just looks like he’ll be out for sure this week, most likely next week, and we’ll see where he is. That’s where we are.

    "E.J. (Williams), Beaux Collins and (Justyn) Ross, that's how we'll start." 

    Collins is coming off his first 100-yard receiving game at Louisville and is the clear slot receiver at this point. Williams, who has dealt with injuries this season, has just eight catches for 55 yards in 2021. Ross (43 catches, 474 yards, 3 TDs) is the team's leading receiver. 

    There won't be much depth behind those three. Frank Ladson Jr. is already out for the season. Ajou Ajou has just five receptions this year, and Troy Stellato has only played in one game. Dacari Collins, who's played in six games, has two receptions, but he'll have to step up in Ngata's absence.  

    Swinney didn't offer much of an update on running back Kobe Pace and cornerback Andrew Booth, who both left the game with head/neck injuries and are in concussion protocol, but he's hopeful they will be available Saturday. 

    DJ Uiagalelei is dealing with a PCL injury that sent him to the bench and had him hobbling into the end zone on the go-ahead touchdown, but Swinney didn't make it sound like his starting quarterback is going to rest this week. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today! 

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17112487_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Injury Update: Receiver Joseph Ngata Out for Multiple Weeks

    25 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112123_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Tigers 'Tired of Losing,' Ready for 'November to Remember'

    2 hours ago
    91BF358D-85C2-4563-9A8E-E543B438DBD1
    Football

    Trevor Lawrence Returns After Ankle Injury, Jaguars Stun Bills

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17113122_168387971_lowres
    Football

    What We Learned in Clemson's Road Win Over Louisville

    3 hours ago
    D914F879-9D00-48E2-BB84-5F5DA5B6435F
    Football

    WATCH: Hunter Renfrow Steps Up With Henry Ruggs Gone, Scores Early Touchdown

    5 hours ago
    IMG_3213
    Football

    Grading the Tigers' Win: Louisville Cardinals

    5 hours ago
    6BEEE376-16FA-4B4D-B389-73812C3792E0
    Football

    Clemson Tigers In The Pros: Hunter Renfrow Seeking Opportunity, DeAndre Hopkins Looks To Return To Winning

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17112123_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Tony Elliott: Clemson Finding Way 'Not to Lose' Coming out of Louisville Win

    8 hours ago