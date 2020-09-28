SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson Isn't Overlooking Virginia

Christopher Hall

The No. 1 Clemson Tigers are back in game week mode fresh off an early bye week. Dabo Swinney's gang is listed as heavy favorites over Virginia but the Tigers aren't overlooking the defending ACC Coastal Division Champions.  

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said despite a looming showdown against No. 8 Miami Hurricanes next weekend and road trip to No. 5 Notre Dame in November, the Tigers aren't looking past Virginia or awaiting for the tougher challenge down the road. 

"I wouldn't necessarily say we're waiting on a bigger challenge," Jones said. "Our mindset every week is we've got to go out and play our best. We try to play Clemson every week regardless of who we're playing against." 

Earlier this month, Swinney told the media he thinks this could be a big year for the conference and not just because of the one-year addition of Notre Dame to the league.

Jones also feels the competition has taken another step forward based on what he's seen through the first three weeks of the season. 

"It is getting very competitive around the ACC. Last year, a lot of people were saying it was a weaker conference. But as you can see now, if there's anybody that tunes in, you know it is competitive and we have a lot of teams playing great football right now," Jones said. 

With that mindset, the Clemson linebacker says everyone knows the Tigers will continue to get everyone's full attention so that means always being prepared and focused on the task at hand. 

"We've got to bring it, week in and week out," Jones said. "Whoever prepares the best will win so it really comes down to that, but the league is looking tough." 

