Clemson LB Trenton Simpson Out with Injury

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson will miss the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl with an ankle injury, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.

Simpson re-aggravated the injury in the ACC Championship Game and will be out about three weeks.

Simpson, who is NFL draft eligible, has not made his future plans known publicly, and Swinney said he’ll let Simpson reveal that when the junior is ready.

Simpson is second on the defense with 72 tackles in 2022.

He originally suffered the ankle injury at Notre Dame and sat out the next week against Louisville.

Barrett Carter moved over to WILL linebacker in that game and stayed there. Simpson moved back to SAM where he played last season.

Freshman Wade Woodaz is the likely starter in Simpson’s place.

