Clemson Legend Honored with Brian Dawkins Lifetime Award
Former Clemson Tigers All-American linebacker Levon Kirkland was recently awarded the esteemed Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership & Service. This accolade, presented annually since 2013 by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, honors former Clemson football players who exemplify exceptional leadership, community service, and outstanding achievements in their post-collegiate careers.
Kirkland, who proudly wore the Clemson colors from 1988 to 1991, boasts an illustrious 11-year career in the NFL, where he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Philadelphia Eagles. His impressive resume includes being named an All-ACC selection during his college years and a great NFL career in which he was recognized as a two-time All-Pro and was named to the NFL All-decade team of the 1990s.
However, Kirkland's impact extends far beyond his athletic accomplishments. His dedication to community service and his alma mater has been profound. After hanging up his cleats, he returned to Clemson to complete his degree. He has also embraced coaching roles at the collegiate level and has worked as an administrator focused on recruiting minority students, demonstrating his passion for inclusivity and mentorship.
Recently, Kirkland rejoined the Clemson football program, collaborating closely with Coach Swinney to mentor current student-athletes. His responsibilities include aiding in player development and supporting young athletes as they transition into professional careers.
“This is a great honor because Brian Dawkins was a contemporary who I looked up to when I was in the NFL,” said Kirkland.” He was and still is a great example of what it means to be a leader, a father, a husband and someone who is passionate about everything he does. Brian Dawkins is among the most respected NFL players in this era, and to have an award with his name on it is very special.”
As Kirkland embraces his new role, he is poised to implement initiatives that bolster student-athlete support, particularly during their transition to professional opportunities. His steadfast commitment to guiding student-athletes reflects his dedication to fostering their growth and success, ensuring that the legacy of leadership and service continues to flourish within the Clemson community.