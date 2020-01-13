ClemsonMaven
Clemson vs LSU National Championship Live Updates

Zach Lentz

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Clemson and LSU here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Clemson Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the community as we react to the game in real time.

The Buildup:

The Clemson Tigers will attempt to earn their second straight title and their third championship in four years on Monday, Jan. 13, when they face the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Another Clemson championship would be Clemson's fourth football title in school history, joining the 1981, 2016 and 2018 squads.

Clemson enters the contest coming off of a thrilling semifinal performance in which the Tigers overcame a 16-0 first-half deficit to earn a 29-23 victory against No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. The victory was Clemson's fifth-largest comeback in school history, the second-largest under Head Coach Dabo Swinney and its largest in postseason play.

Injury Update:

Starting defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney is not warming up with the team and already has his jersey on... it appears he will not play tonight.

Pregame:

Xavier Thomas is NOT starting tonights #NationalChampionship

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Morgan Thomas
Morgan Thomas

Let's go Tigers! Spot the ball!

JP-Priester
JP-Priester

Time to go to work

