Looking to 'Finish Strong,' Tigers Still Eyeing Spot In ACC Championship

Don't tell this Clemson team that there is nothing left to play for.

At the very least, pride can be a serious motivator, and tight end Davis Allen told the media on Monday that the Tigers are solely focused on finishing as strong as possible.

"We're trying to have the greatest finish in college football history right now," Allen said. "That's all we're trying to do. We're going to finish strong because that's all we can do. Can't worry about dead yesterday's or unborn tomorrow's, you just got to worry about right now. And that's what we're trying to do is stay in the moment."

Despite the fact that the team is currently sitting at 6-3 overall and 5-2 in ACC play, the Tigers do have a path to a seventh consecutive berth in the ACC Championship. They will need some help, but until they are officially eliminated, Allen and the rest of his teammates still have hope.

"A lot of people wrote us off but you know, we stuck together," Allen said. "We knew at the beginning when we were going through this storm, going through all this adversity, that it was gonna be hard to get back to Charlotte. But we never folded, we never flinched."

The Tigers have faced their share of adversity on the offensive side of the ball. The transition from Trevor Lawrence to DJ Uiagalelei has not gone nearly as smooth as was anticipated.

However, the issues have gone way beyond the play of the quarterback. The team has been ravaged by injury, particularly along the offensive line and among the wide receivers. All those things have combined to really hamper the team's ability to develop any continuity on the offensive side of the ball.

Over the past two weeks though, the group has shown signs of progress, highlighted by two late fourth quarter, game-winning touchdown drives. Davis credits the group's ability to stick together for that progress and said if the end result has the Tigers playing in Charlotte in December, no one in the locker room will be surprised.

"We definitely had things to figure out each week," Allen said. "There's certain things that we keep, you know, shooting ourselves in the foot, whatever it might be, injuries, whatever. But I feel like we've done a good job of sticking together and we're going to continue to stick together. And if we show up in Charlotte, we're not surprised. We're not. It's just the kind of the way that we've kept the belief. And shame on us if we are surprised."

Clemson is set to face UConn (1-8) this weekend, and this team knows if they are going to finish out the season the way they want, there can be no let-up, not even against the struggling Huskies.

"You got to keep chopping wood and let the outside noise be whatever it is," Allen said. "But if we're gonna live from the inside out, there's never a doubt. You have an unshakable belief, like what Coach Swinney says. So we're keeping the faith."

