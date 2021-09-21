Lyn-J Dixon Enters Transfer Portal, Tyler Davis Out With Injury

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney notified fans on his weekly call in show that the Tigers have one player entering the transfer portal and another who will miss extended time with an injury.

Clemson will once again be without Tyler Davis for an extended period of time.

Head coach Dabo Swinney told fans on his weekly call-in show on Monday night that Davis will have surgery on Thursday to repair a torn tendon in his bicep suffered in the Tigers 14-8 win over Georgia Tech.

Davis was unavailable for the season-opening loss to Georgia but had since returned, playing a major part in the Tigers' dominant start on the defensive side of the ball.

"He's going to be out for seven or eight weeks," Swinney said. "He played the entire game. He played all the way to the last play. And after the game, he finds out that the bicep tendon is torn off."

Swinney also noted that senior running back Lyn-J Dixon intends to transfer.

"He wants to get a head-start on what he wants to do," Swinney said of Dixon moving on. "He's going to focus on graduating. He graduates in December. Really proud of that. Wish him well."

Dixon was expected to be a key piece in the Clemson backfield this season. However, the running back has had trouble staying in the good graces of the coaching staff, and has only garnered 10 carries through the team's first three games.

