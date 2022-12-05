Clemson Loses Second Linebacker to NCAA Transfer Portal

Clemson lost its third defensive player and second linebacker to the NCAA transfer portal Monday when LaVonta Bentley entered, according to multiple reports.

The linebacker recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for a loss and one sack in 13 games this season. He had 68 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his 29 career games.

The Birmingham, Ala., native and the former four-star prospect was unable to win a starting role in 2022. Trenton Simpson and later Barrett Carter held down the WILL linebacker positions this season for the Tigers while Jeremiah Trotter Jr. emerged as the primary MIKE linebacker.

Clemson brought in three linebackers this past fall in the 2022 recruiting class and has two more set to arrive in 2023.

Bentley is the ninth Tiger from the preseason 2022 roster to enter the transfer portal. He joined fellow linebacker Sergio Allen.

