Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal

Jason Priester All Clemson

Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal

Clemson set to lose junior WR E.J. Williams to the transfer portal.

Wide receiver E.J. Williams has announced he will transfer from Clemson.

First I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. I would like to thank Coach Swinney and the Clemson staff for investing their time and trust in me over the past 3 years. To my teammates I thank you guys for pushing me everyday and being the best group of brothers 1 could ask for. I will always love you guys and never forget you all. After a lot of processing and evaluating I know it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal.

The junior wide receiver entered the season with lofty expectations and appeared in 13 games, but hauled in just seven catches for 70 yards, after totaling 33 receptions over his first two seasons.

Williams, a former 4-star recruit and Top 100 talent was originally a member of the Tigers' 2020 signing class, catching 24 balls for 306 yards during his freshman campaign.

His sophomore season was derailed by injury as Williams was limited to just eight games and recorded just nine catches.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Cade Klubnik 3

Did Swinney Cost Clemson a Playoff Spot?

Following Clemson’s dominating win over North Carolina Saturday night, Dabo Swinney confirmed the coaching staff thought about making a change at quarterback earlier in the season.

USATSI_9029082

Swinney Excited For Return to Where It All Started...The Orange Bowl

This will mark the 20th time the Volunteers and Tigers have met on the gridiron dating back to 1901, with Tennessee leading the all-time series 11-6-2.

IMG_0069

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Early Favorite Over Vols in Orange Bowl

Despite Tennessee being ranked higher in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 7 Clemson is already a 5.5-point favorite over the Vols in their first meeting since 2004.

