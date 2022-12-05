Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal

Wide receiver E.J. Williams has announced he will transfer from Clemson.

First I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. I would like to thank Coach Swinney and the Clemson staff for investing their time and trust in me over the past 3 years. To my teammates I thank you guys for pushing me everyday and being the best group of brothers 1 could ask for. I will always love you guys and never forget you all. After a lot of processing and evaluating I know it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal.

The junior wide receiver entered the season with lofty expectations and appeared in 13 games, but hauled in just seven catches for 70 yards, after totaling 33 receptions over his first two seasons.

Williams, a former 4-star recruit and Top 100 talent was originally a member of the Tigers' 2020 signing class, catching 24 balls for 306 yards during his freshman campaign.

His sophomore season was derailed by injury as Williams was limited to just eight games and recorded just nine catches.

