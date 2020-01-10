There's an adage in sports, football in particular, that says defense wins championships. In the lead up to this year's College Football Playoff National Championship, it seems that most of the talking heads have forgotten that small nugget of wisdom.

With Clemson and LSU both possessing explosive offenses, led by dynamic quarterbacks, most of the attention has focused on that side of the ball. That attention has mostly centered on the two quarterbacks, Heisman winner Joe Burrow and sophomore sensation Trevor Lawrence.

One thing it hasn't centered on is the Clemson defense, which coincidentally is the top defense in the country.

With LSU having the nation's No. 1 offense, it seems that most of the focus would be on the fact that this game pits those two top units facing off with one another.

Since the BCS was introduced back in 1998, there have been only nine instances in the FBS and NFL combined in which the top offense and the No. 1 defense faced off in a championship game. In eight of those nine games, the team with the top defense came out victorious.

On Monday night in New Orleans, we get the privilege of watching one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the business do what he does best. There is nobody better than Brent Venables at the moment, and the job he has done this season might just be the most impressive yet.

In what was supposed to be a transition season on that side of the ball in 2019, the Clemson defense has been better in almost every statistical category than it was a season ago. It is better on the back end, and it's better at linebacker.

The only area in which the unit might not be better is along the defensive line. However, when you have to replace all four starters, three of which were first round draft picks, it's almost impossible not to at least take a small step backward.

If Clemson is going to knock off LSU on Monday night, it is going to take another defensive masterpiece from Venables and his defense. No, it isn't going to be one of those dominant defensive performances that result in a ton of three-and-outs, but chances are it will be a game plan that is plenty effective.

It isn't wise to bet against a Brent Venables defense under normal circumstances. Give him extra time to prepare, and the likelihood of his guys performing at a high level goes up dramatically.

LSU is going to move the ball. They're just too good to shut down. However, moving the ball doesn't always necessarily translate into touchdowns, Just ask Ohio State.

They will have to finish off drives with touchdowns. They can't afford to get bogged down inside the red zone, having to settle for three instead of seven.

Defending the short field might just be the strength of this Clemson defense. They have allowed just 10 red zone touchdowns all season. If Clemson is to win on Monday night, its defense will be the biggest reason why, despite the highflying offenses.