Clemson Mourns Loss of Legendary Player and Coach Willie Anderson
After building a resume that places him among the most legendary figures in Clemson football history, a former All-ACC standout and National Championship-winning coach has passed away.
The Clemson Tigers announced Friday morning that Willie Anderson died Wednesday at the age of 72.
A former team captain, Anderson remains the only individual in program history to earn First-Team All-ACC honors as a player and later win a national title as a full-time assistant coach
Anderson was a three-year starter, appearing in 31 games during his Clemson career. In 1974, he made 21 tackles in a single game, a program record for a defensive lineman that still stands.
Following his college career, Anderson signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent and later played for the Birmingham Vulcans of the World Football League.
After his playing days were over, Anderson returned to Clemson in 1976 as a graduate assistant. He served as head coach of the Tigers’ junior varsity team in 1977 and 1978 before joining the staff full-time as a tight ends coach in 1979. He later coached defensive ends and, in 1981, helped lead Clemson to its first national championship in program history.
After several years with Clemson’s staff, Anderson coached at Oklahoma State, where he developed a strong relationship with 1988 Heisman Trophy winner and future NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. He later coached at Langston University, an NAIA program in Oklahoma.