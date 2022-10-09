Skip to main content
Clemson Moves Up in AP Poll

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Moves Up in AP Poll

Clemson returns to its preseason ranking following a Week 6 victory over Boston College.

Clemson is back in the spot it began the 2022 season in the AP Top 25 Poll. 

The Tigers moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 following their 31-3 win over Boston College in Week 6. Clemson ranked fourth in the preseason poll and beat Georgia Tech 41-10 but was jumped by Michigan after Week 1. 

The Tigers are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the ACC at the halfway point of the regular season. Michigan remained undefeated as well following a 31-10 win over Indiana this week, but the Wolverines fell 19 points behind Clemson in Sunday's rankings.

The Tigers play at Florida State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Here's a look at the rest of the AP Poll:

1. Georgia 

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama 

4. Clemson 

5. Michigan 

6. Tennessee 

7. USC 

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss 

10. Penn State

11. UCLA 

12. Oregon 

13. TCU 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19203014_168387971_lowres
Play

What We Learned From Clemson's Win at BC, First Half of Season

Clemson reaches the halfway point with all of its goals in front of them, thanks to an improved offense and a defense that's finally dominating.

USATSI_19169845_168387971_lowres

Odds and ends: Clemson Opens as More Than a TD Favorite at FSU

Clemson is favored over Florida State for the seventh consecutive time in the series.

Tyler Davis

Defense Helps Clemson Find Another Way to Win

On Saturday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., when the offense was struggling and trying to find some kind of rhythm, it was Clemson’s defense that stepped up in a 31-3 victory over Boston College.

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State 

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse 

19. Kansas 

20. Utah 

21. Cincinnati 

22. Texas 

23. Kentucky

24. Illinois 

25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

#Clemson #ClemsonTigers #NCAA 

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

USATSI_19203014_168387971_lowres
Football

What We Learned From Clemson's Win at BC, First Half of Season

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19169845_168387971_lowres
Football

Odds and ends: Clemson Opens as More Than a TD Favorite at FSU

By Brad Senkiw
Tyler Davis
Football

Defense Helps Clemson Find Another Way to Win

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19202970_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Offense Shows 'No Panic Whatsoever' at Boston College

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19106669_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson RB Kobe Pace to Miss Multiple Weeks

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19202403_168387971_lowres
Football

Game Notes From Clemson's Road Win at BC

By CU Athletic Communications
USATSI_19203002_168387971_lowres
Football

Ups and Downs: Clemson Finishes Strong at Boston College

By Brad Senkiw
K.J. Henry
Football

Clemson Uses Dominant Second Half to Beat Boston College 31-3

By JP Priester