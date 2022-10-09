Clemson Moves Up in AP Poll

Clemson is back in the spot it began the 2022 season in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 following their 31-3 win over Boston College in Week 6. Clemson ranked fourth in the preseason poll and beat Georgia Tech 41-10 but was jumped by Michigan after Week 1.

The Tigers are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the ACC at the halfway point of the regular season. Michigan remained undefeated as well following a 31-10 win over Indiana this week, but the Wolverines fell 19 points behind Clemson in Sunday's rankings.

The Tigers play at Florida State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Here's a look at the rest of the AP Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

22. Texas

23. Kentucky

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1.

